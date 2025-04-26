Pak army chief Gen Munir highlights two-nation theory again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir on Saturday highlighted the 'two-nation theory', stating that Muslims and Hindus are two different nations.

Munir's remarks came almost a week after he had described Kashmir as Pakistan's "jugular vein" during a diaspora event and asked overseas Pakistanis to pass on the country's story to their children, emphasising that their forefathers believed Hindus and Muslims were different in every possible aspect of life.

On Saturday, Munir was addressing the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

"The two-nation theory was based on the fundamental belief that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations, not one. Muslims are distinct from Hindus in all aspects of life--religion, customs, traditions, thinking and aspirations," Munir said.

His remarks come amidst tension with India in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Tuesday which killed 26 people and prompted India to announce several measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

Undeterred by the unfolding security situation, Gen Munir said that Pakistan was achieved after many sacrifices and it was the duty of the armed forces to keep it safe.

"Our forefathers made immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.We know how to defend it."

Earlier on April 16, while addressing a Convention for Overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad, Munir claimed that Hindus and Muslims are different nations, and urged the audience to tell the story of creation of Pakistan to their children.

"You have to tell Pakistan's story to your children so that they don't forget that our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life," he said, evoking the two-nation theory propagated by Pakistan's founder M A Jinnah.