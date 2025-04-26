Lashkar proxy, The Resistance Front, now denies its role in Pahalgam terror attack

In a statement on its website, the terror outfit said, “In the Name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful. The Resistance Front (TRF) unequivocally denies any involvement in the Pahalgam incident. Any attribution of this act to TRF is false, hasty, and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance.”

It added that an “unauthorised” message was posted from one of their digital platforms claiming responsibility after the Pahalgam attack.

“After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion. We are conducting a full investigation to trace the breach, and early indicators suggest fingerprints of Indian cyber-intelligence operatives,” the terror outfit said.

After the TRF initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, large-scale protests erupted in the Valley, with locals expressing their anger towards Pakistan and the terror groups it supports.

A senior official said that the government of India’s global diplomatic outreach to firm up opinion against Pakistan for its support to terror outfits and terrorism in the neighbourhood is one of the factor's for change in TRF's stand.