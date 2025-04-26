Pahalgam attack protest turns tense in London; Pak diplomat makes throat-slitting gesture at Indians

LONDON: There was a face-off between Indian diaspora groups who gathered to protest Pakistan-backed terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and counter-protesters outside the Pakistan High Commission here, which saw scenes of a Pakistani diplomatic official making threatening gestures.

In videos posted by Indian community groups from Friday evening’s protest on social media, the Pakistani official can be seen taunting them from the balcony of the mission building at Lowndes Square.

He was holding a poster with a sketch of Captain Abhinandan Varthaman and the words “Chai is Fantastic” – a reference to the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot’s captivity in February 2019.