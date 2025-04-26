Pahalgam terror attack: Pak PM says country open to any 'neutral and transparent' probe

Breaking his silence amid escalating India-Pakistan tension, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the country was open to any “neutral and transparent” investigation into the recent killing of 26 men at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of LeT has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to the Dawn, addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, PM Shehbaz said: “The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt. Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation.”

Shehbaz Sharif criticised India for continuing with a “pattern of exploitation, levelling baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidence”, the report noted.

“I also need to underscore the importance of Kashmir, as the Founder of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah rightly said, Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan. Unfortunately, this globally recognised dispute remains unresolved despite multiple UN resolutions," he said.

“Let there be no doubt, Pakistan shall continue to support the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people till they achieve their rights through their great struggle and sacrifices.”