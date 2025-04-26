Memories live on as Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Ramachandran takes final leave

KOCHI: Midst emotionally charged scenes, family members, relatives, friends, and people from every walk of life came together to bid a solemn and tearful farewell to N Ramachandran, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The funeral was held at Shanthikavadam crematorium in Edappally, Kochi, after Ramachandran’s body was kept for public viewing at Changampuzha Park and later at his residence in Edappally.

“It is a moment of deep sorrow, not just for Kerala, but the entire nation. What happened in Pahalgam is not only a tragedy, it’s an attack on humanity itself,” said Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, after offering his respects. “The Union and state governments are united in their resolve, and they will take all necessary measures. As citizens, we too must stand together as one nation,” he said.

“In this time of crisis, let us come together and send a strong message to our enemies, that we are united, and we will not be broken,” the governor urged.

Arlekar and his Goa counterpart P S Sreedharan Pillai later spoke with Ramachandran’s family and offered their condolences. Ministers P Rajeeve and A K Saseendran laid a wreath on behalf of the state government and the chief minister.