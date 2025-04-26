Memories live on as Pahalgam terrorist attack victim Ramachandran takes final leave

KOCHI: Midst emotionally charged scenes, family members, relatives, friends, and people from every walk of life came together to bid a solemn and tearful farewell to N Ramachandran, who was killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The funeral was held at Shanthikavadam crematorium in Edappally, Kochi, after Ramachandran’s body was kept for public viewing at Changampuzha Park and later at his residence in Edappally.
“It is a moment of deep sorrow, not just for Kerala, but the entire nation. What happened in Pahalgam is not only a tragedy, it’s an attack on humanity itself,” said Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, after offering his respects. “The Union and state governments are united in their resolve, and they will take all necessary measures. As citizens, we too must stand together as one nation,” he said.
“In this time of crisis, let us come together and send a strong message to our enemies, that we are united, and we will not be broken,” the governor urged.
Arlekar and his Goa counterpart P S Sreedharan Pillai later spoke with Ramachandran’s family and offered their condolences. Ministers P Rajeeve and A K Saseendran laid a wreath on behalf of the state government and the chief minister.
The mortal remains were brought to the crematorium by ambulance from Ramachandran’s home around 12.40 pm, after a grieving yet resolute crowd chanted slogans against terrorism and communal hatred. Several public representatives and loved ones followed the funeral procession in vehicles, while hundreds gathered along the route to pay their respects.
At the crematorium, the body was received with full state honours. A guard of honour was presented by state police, followed by a ceremonial three-round gun salute. With each gunshot, Arathy, Ramachandran’s daughter and a survivor of the brutal attack, flinched, a reflection of the trauma etched in her memory from the slopes of Pahalgam. Her brother stood by her side, holding her hand for support. Following the official rites, the mortal remains were consigned to flames.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Kochi mayor M Anilkumar, Justice Devan Ramachandran, Ernakulam district collector N S K Umesh, MPs Hibi Eden and Benny Behanan, MLAs Anwar Sadath and P V Sreenijin, CMP leader C P John, BJP leaders V Muraleedharan and Sobha Surendran, actor Jayasurya, and several political, cultural, and community leaders also offered tributes.