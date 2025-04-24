Mortal remains of victims of Pahalgam terror attack return to their homes

The aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, has brought immense sorrow to families and communities across India. As the mortal remains of the victims were flown back to their hometowns, the grief of the loss was felt across the nation. The journey of these fallen individuals, from the places of death to their final resting places, serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the tragedy that struck innocent lives.

The mortal remains of Manish Ranjan, a section officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), reached Ranchi on Thursday morning. Ranjan, who had travelled to Kashmir with his family for a vacation, was tragically killed in the terror attack. He had been posted in Hyderabad and was on a much-needed break. Upon arrival at Ranchi Airport, the body was solemnly received by local leaders and officials, including Babulal Marandi, the BJP president of Jharkhand. From there, his remains were taken to Jhalda in West Bengal’s Purulia district, his native place, where his family awaited him for his final rites.

Corporal Tage Hailyang, a member of the Indian Air Force from Arunachal Pradesh, also lost his life in the attack. Hailyang had been on vacation in Kashmir with his wife when he was killed. His mortal remains were flown back to Guwahati on a special flight in the early hours of Thursday. Assam’s Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was present at the Air Force base to receive the body and pay tribute to the brave soldier. Hailyang’s wife, who survived the attack,accompanied his remains. From Guwahati, his body was to be transported to his native village in Lower Subansiri district for the final rites, surrounded by loved ones and the local community.