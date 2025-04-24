Mortal remains of victims of Pahalgam terror attack return to their homes

The aftermath of the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, has brought immense sorrow to families and communities across India. As the mortal remains of the victims were flown back to their hometowns, the grief of the loss was felt across the nation. The journey of these fallen individuals, from the places of death to their final resting places, serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the tragedy that struck innocent lives.
The mortal remains of Manish Ranjan, a section officer with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), reached Ranchi on Thursday morning. Ranjan, who had travelled to Kashmir with his family for a vacation, was tragically killed in the terror attack. He had been posted in Hyderabad and was on a much-needed break. Upon arrival at Ranchi Airport, the body was solemnly received by local leaders and officials, including Babulal Marandi, the BJP president of Jharkhand. From there, his remains were taken to Jhalda in West Bengal’s Purulia district, his native place, where his family awaited him for his final rites.
Corporal Tage Hailyang, a member of the Indian Air Force from Arunachal Pradesh, also lost his life in the attack. Hailyang had been on vacation in Kashmir with his wife when he was killed. His mortal remains were flown back to Guwahati on a special flight in the early hours of Thursday. Assam’s Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah was present at the Air Force base to receive the body and pay tribute to the brave soldier. Hailyang’s wife, who survived the attack,accompanied his remains. From Guwahati, his body was to be transported to his native village in Lower Subansiri district for the final rites, surrounded by loved ones and the local community.
The father-son duo from Gujarat, Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, had travelled to Kashmir to attend the spiritual discourse of Morari Bapu. Their journey, meant to bring peace and insight, ended in a devastating tragedy. Their mortal remains were brought back to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, where they had been flown after the attack. Gujarat’s Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Health Harsh Sanghavi were among those who paid floral tributes at the airport. From there, the bodies were transported to Bhavnagar for the last rites, where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to attend the funeral.
Suresh Kalathiya, a victim from Surat, also suffered an immense loss. Kalathiya had gone to Pahalgam with his wife and two children for a holiday, but the terror attack turned their lives upside down. Kalathiya, who had recently moved to Mumbai for work, was among those killed while his family survived the brutal assault. His mortal remains were brought back to Surat from Mumbai on Wednesday night, where they were received by Union Minister CR Paatil and other local dignitaries. Kalathiya’s family, including his wife and children, also returned to Surat with the body. His final rites are set to be held in Surat, where his community and loved ones will gather to pay their respects.
From Pune, the remains of victims Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, two tourists who had been holidaying in Kashmir with their families, were returned to their hometowns. The bodies of both men were flown back to Pune early on Thursday morning, where Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol was present to receive them at the airport. Jagdale, who ran an interior design business, and Ganbote, a farsan entrepreneur, had travelled to Kashmir to enjoy a rare vacation away from their busy lives. The families of both men were left reeling from the loss, their last rites were held at the Vaikunth Crematorium later that morning.
Ganbote and Jagdale were close friends, and Jagdale often helped with the marketing of Ganbote's products.
Prashant Satapathy, a victim from Odisha, also received a tribute from the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who met the mortal remains at Bhubaneshwar Airport. The body was sent to Satapathy’s native village, where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is expected to attend the funeral rites. The state leaders condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the grieving families, emphasizing the need for strong action against the perpetrators.
The government, political leaders, and citizens alike have come together to mourn the victims. The terror attack has left a deep scar, but the nation’s collective response serves as a reminder of the shared grief and determination to stand against terrorism.