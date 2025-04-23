Three from Gujarat killed in Pahalgam terror attack; father-son duo from Bhavnagar, SBI officer from Surat

AHMEDABAD: A brutal terror strike rocked Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, claiming 28 lives — three of them from Gujarat. Among the victims were a father-son duo from Bhavnagar and a young Bank employee from Surat.
Tragedy struck a 20-member Bhavnagar tour group in Jammu and Kashmir when 45-year-old Yatishbhai Parmar and his 17-year-old son Smit were confirmed dead in the Pahalgam terror attack. The two, residents of Kaliyabid, had been missing along with Kajalben Parmar — who was later found safe. Yatish ran a salon in Bhavnagar; Smit was an 11th-grade student.
Their bodies, along with that of Surat’s Shaileshbhai Kalthiya — also killed in the attack — will be brought back for last rites in their hometowns.
“Twenty people from Bhavnagar had gone to Kashmir,” said Bhavnagar District Collector Dr. Manish Kumar Bansal. “Among them, a father and son from the Kaliyabid area were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. One more person was injured and is currently receiving treatment there.”
He added, “The bodies of the deceased will be brought by air from Srinagar to Mumbai on a 3 pm flight, and then transported to Bhavnagar. Additionally, 17 other people will also be safely brought back to Mumbai by air and then to Bhavnagar.”
A wave of sorrow has swept through the Kalthia family and their loved ones, as news breaks of the untimely passing of Shailesh Himmatbhai Kalthia.
Originally from the quiet village of Dhufania in Damnagar, Amreli, Shaileshbhai had built a life in the bustling city of Surat. His house in Chikuwadi, Nana Varachha, now stands somber and silent — a poignant reminder of his absence.
While the first floor of the residence remains rented out, the main house has been closed since his father returned to their native village two years ago, following the heartbreaking loss of Shaileshbhai’s mother.
The only brother to four sisters, Shaileshbhai held a special place in the hearts of his family. Professionally, Shaileshbhai served with dedication at the State Bank of India (SBI). For the past year, he was based in Mumbai, living with his family and continuing his service with quiet diligence. Before that, he spent nine years in Vadodara.
“The body of Shailesh, who lost his life in the terrorist attack in Kashmir, is being brought by air,” said Mamlatdar A.R. Nayak. “It will be flown from Srinagar to Delhi, and then from Delhi to Surat.”
He added, “The body is expected to arrive at Surat Airport around 10:30 pm. From there, it will be taken to Shailesh’s cousin.”
Kashmir — often dubbed paradise on earth — draws scores of Gujarati tourists every summer. But the deadly Pahalgam attack has shattered that allure. Fear has gripped the state, prompting a wave of cancellations from Gujarat as worried families pull the plug on Kashmir travel plans.