Three from Gujarat killed in Pahalgam terror attack; father-son duo from Bhavnagar, SBI officer from Surat

AHMEDABAD: A brutal terror strike rocked Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, claiming 28 lives — three of them from Gujarat. Among the victims were a father-son duo from Bhavnagar and a young Bank employee from Surat.

Tragedy struck a 20-member Bhavnagar tour group in Jammu and Kashmir when 45-year-old Yatishbhai Parmar and his 17-year-old son Smit were confirmed dead in the Pahalgam terror attack. The two, residents of Kaliyabid, had been missing along with Kajalben Parmar — who was later found safe. Yatish ran a salon in Bhavnagar; Smit was an 11th-grade student.

Their bodies, along with that of Surat’s Shaileshbhai Kalthiya — also killed in the attack — will be brought back for last rites in their hometowns.

“Twenty people from Bhavnagar had gone to Kashmir,” said Bhavnagar District Collector Dr. Manish Kumar Bansal. “Among them, a father and son from the Kaliyabid area were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam yesterday. One more person was injured and is currently receiving treatment there.”

He added, “The bodies of the deceased will be brought by air from Srinagar to Mumbai on a 3 pm flight, and then transported to Bhavnagar. Additionally, 17 other people will also be safely brought back to Mumbai by air and then to Bhavnagar.”