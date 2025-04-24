Bodies of two tourists from Karnataka killed in Pahalgam terror attack reach Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The bodies of two of the three tourists from Karnataka, who were shot dead by terrorists at Pahalgam in Kashmir, reached Bengaluru early Thursday morning.

The flight carrying the mortal remains of Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru and realtor Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga landed at Kempegowda International Airport around 3.45 am. Thirteen members of the victims’ families also arrived on the same flight.

The body of software engineer Madhusudhan Rao from Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar is being taken to Chennai, from where it will be transported to his hometown, Nellore in Andhra Pradesh.

Pradeep, Manjunath Rao’s brother-in-law, and Vinutha, a relative of Bhushan’s wife Sujatha, were at the airport to receive the mortal remains.

Rao’s wife, Pallavi R, and their son Abhijaya, who survived the attack, were headed to Shivamogga with relatives. Rao’s body was taken by ambulance and is expected to reach Shivamogga before noon. According to Pradeep, the last rites will be conducted later in the day as per religious customs.

A heart-wrenching moment was witnessed as Sujatha stepped out of the airport carrying her three-year-old son—fast asleep on her shoulder. What began as a joyful family trip ended in unimaginable grief.

Bhushan’s body reached his residence in Mathikere, Yeshwanthpur, around 5.30 am. Family members broke down in tears upon seeing the body. His elderly mother, who had not been informed of her son’s death due to her fragile health, was told only after the body arrived.

Bhushan’s mortal remains were kept for public viewing until the afternoon, after which the last rites were scheduled.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who accompanied the survivors, exited the airport under heavy security along with the others. The CISF and local police had deployed tight security arrangements in and around the airport premises.

Speaking to reporters, Surya credited the smooth and safe return of the survivors and the mortal remains to the coordinated efforts of the Army personnel, the State Chief Secretary, and IPS officer Chethan, who was deputed by the Karnataka government to assist in the mission. He condemned the killings as a brutal act of terror.

Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, who was also present, told the media that a strong decision had been taken and that those responsible for the attack would be taught a lesson.