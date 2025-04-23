Mortal remains of Manjunath, Bharath to reach Karnataka on Wednesday

BENGALURU: Flight arrangements have been made to bring the deceased, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan, to Shivamogga and Bengaluru, respectively by this evening. The Karnataka state government is making all possible effort to ensure the safe return of tourists from the state currently in Kashmir.

The state tourism department has also issued helpline numbers to tour operators to collect and share details of Karnataka tourists who have traveled to Kashmir through them.

The Director of the Tourism Department has issued a press statement urging tour operators from Karnataka, through whom tourists have gone to Kashmir to give details of these tourists. The department has also urged friends and relatives of people who have gone to Kashmir to give details.

The department has opened a helpline for your operators and relatives to give details about tourists from Karnataka. Numbers (080-43344334 / 080-43344335 / 080-43344336 / 080-43344342)

The flight carrying mortal remains of Manjunath will leave Kashmir by 6 pm and fly via Bengaluru to Shivamogga, Bharath's will be carried to Bengaluru via Mumbai. This flight will leave Kashmir by 3 pm today.

Meanwhile, as per Chief Minister Siddaramaiah 's direction, Labour minister Santosh Lad has left for Srinagar to coordinate among authorities to bring people safe to Karnataka.