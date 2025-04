BHUBANESWAR: An eerie silence has befallen Ishani village in Balasore district’s Saragaon panchayat. There has been a beeline of political leaders, government officials and people from nearby localities since news broke on Tuesday that Prasant Satpathy died in the Pahalgam terror attack. At the home of the Satpathys, intermittent wailing rends the air.

Prasant’s mother Padmabati received the first call from her daughter-in-law Priyadarshini about the attack. “Words failed her. I heard her sob and all she could manage was: Maa, he is no more, terrorists shot him,” Padmabati stuttered. The wailing has not stopped since then.

Accompanied by Priyadarshini and nine-year-old son, Prasant (42) had been to Kashmir on a four-day holiday trip on April 19. The family was supposed to return to Delhi on Wednesday. Prasant’s sister Shrabani Satpathy, who stays in Haryana, said they were supposed to stay with her for two days before returning home. “I had bought a pair of trousers and shirt, and ordered a cake to celebrate my brother’s birthday,” said Shrabani as she continued to sob.

She said Prasant was alive for about an hour after being hit by the bullet on the left side of his head. “My sister-in-law sought help but the locals could not dare fearing attacks from terrorists. Timely medical support might have saved him,” she said.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, who is in J&K for a PAC meeting, met Priyadarshini and her son at the Police Control Room in Srinagar where bodies of the victims were kept after being brought from Pahalgam.

“By the time I arrived at the control room, his wife and son were there. They were inconsolable. They hugged me and asked - why did this happen? I was speechless, and had no words to express. I told them to feel free to approach me for whatever help they require,” she told TNIE.