'Unable to run': Retired bank employee from Visakhapatnam falls to bullets in Pahalgam terror attack

VISAKHAPATNAM/NELLORE: Two residents of Andhra Pradesh were among the 26 civilians killed in the terrorist attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as J S Chandramouli (68), a retired bank employee from Visakhapatnam, and S Madhusudan, a senior architect from Kavali in Nellore district.

Chandramouli had travelled to Kashmir on April 18 with his wife, J Naga Mani, and two other family members. The group was staying in Srinagar and visiting tourist locations across the region. On April 22, they went to Pahalgam as part of their itinerary.

According to Mouli’s brother-in-law, Kumar Raja, the group reached Pahalgam around 1:30 pm.

“While the others managed to flee, Mouli, who had a heart problem, could not run fast. He was chased and shot dead by the attackers,” Kumar Raja said. He added that the family initially presumed him missing but later found his body at the site.

Mouli is survived by his wife and two daughters, both of whom are settled in the United States.

The family plans to shift the body to Kanaka Durga Hospital, near the Zilla Parishad office in Visakhapatnam.

His daughters are expected to arrive by Thursday evening, and the funeral is likely to be held on Friday.