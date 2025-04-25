Gujarat sets swift deportation in motion for 438 Pakistani nationals

AHMEDABAD: In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Ministry has swiftly acted, directing the cancellation of all visas linked to Pakistan.

Home Minister Amit Shah, following a crucial meeting with officials, ordered all Chief Ministers on Friday to expel Pakistani nationals from their states without delay.

This decisive action underscores the government's firm stance against foreign threats.

The Home Department has disclosed that 438 Pakistani citizens are currently residing in Gujarat on long-term visas, with Ahmedabad hosting the highest number—77—followed by Surat with 44 and Kutch with 50. Additionally, 7 individuals hold short-term visas: 5 in Ahmedabad and 1 each in Bharuch and Vadodara.

A major operation has now been launched to deport all Pakistani nationals residing in Gujarat, ensuring the swift execution of this order.

Reports confirm the presence of 29 Pakistani nationals in Gandhinagar district, with further details emerging about individuals residing in Gandhinagar city, Kalol, Mansa, and Dehgam.

In response to the Home Ministry’s directive, the state government has mobilized teams, including ATS and SOG, to act swiftly.

These teams are tasked with ensuring the departure of all Pakistani nationals within the mandated time frame, with the Home Department mandating their immediate expulsion from India.

In a related development, a 71-year-old woman from Bharuch, Shahida Bibi, who held a short-term visa, has been deported to Pakistan. She is set to be repatriated via the Attari border, marking another step in the government's crackdown on foreign nationals.