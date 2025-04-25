Amit Shah tells CMs to identify Pakistani nationals, ensure their immediate return

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the chief ministers of the states and union territories to identify all Pakistani nationals in their respective jurisdictions and take immediate steps to ensure their prompt return to their country, sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to cancel all types of visas, effective immediately in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed.

The Centre has mandated that all Pakistani nationals must leave India by April 27, with a brief extension granted only to those on medical visas, who must exit by April 29.

Reinforcing the CCS decisions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced the immediate suspension of all visa services for Pakistani citizens.

Meanwhile, it is also learnt from the sources that the Home Minister would hold a meeting regarding the Indus Water Treaty at his residence, as besides him Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil and other senior government officials will be in attendance.

It is to be noted here that India has already notified and formally informed Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. Secretary of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Devashree Mukherjee, has informed the Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, about this decision of the Indian government through a letter.

In the letter the government of India states that the Indian government has given notice to the Pakistani government for amendments to the treaty.