I&B Ministry cautions media outlets against live coverage of defence operations in Pahalgam

NEW DELHI: The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) on Saturday issued an advisory requesting media outlets, especially television news channels, to refrain from showing live coverage of defense operations related to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The ministry urged news agencies, social media users and all media platforms to exercise "utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations" while reporting on matter concerning defence and other security related actions "in the interest of the national security."
The ministry further stated that specifically ‘no real-time coverage’, dissemination of visuals, or ‘source-based reporting’ should be undertaken.
"Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel… Past incidents have underscored the importance of responsible reporting. During events such as the Kargil war, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and the Kandahar hijacking, unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests," read the advisory.
On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, killing 25 tourists, one local, and injuring several others.
Noting that media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security, the ministry said that besides legal obligations, it is a ‘shared moral responsibility’ to ensure that our collective actions don’t compromise ongoing operations or the security of our forces.
Drawing attention towards the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, the advisory said that such a telecast is in violation of those regulations and the violators are liable for action.
“Media coverage may be restricted to periodic briefing by an office designated by the appropriate Government till such operation concludes. All stakeholders are requested to continue exercising vigilance, sensitivity and responsibly in courage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation,” the advisory stated.