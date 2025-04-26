I&B Ministry cautions media outlets against live coverage of defence operations in Pahalgam

NEW DELHI: The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MI&B) on Saturday issued an advisory requesting media outlets, especially television news channels, to refrain from showing live coverage of defense operations related to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The ministry urged news agencies, social media users and all media platforms to exercise "utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations" while reporting on matter concerning defence and other security related actions "in the interest of the national security."

The ministry further stated that specifically ‘no real-time coverage’, dissemination of visuals, or ‘source-based reporting’ should be undertaken.

"Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel… Past incidents have underscored the importance of responsible reporting. During events such as the Kargil war, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and the Kandahar hijacking, unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests," read the advisory.