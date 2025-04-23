Two Muslim men from Madhya Pradesh arrested for sharing 'offensive' social media posts about Pahalgam attack

BHOPAL: Two Muslim men have been arrested by police in Damoh district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly sharing offensive social media posts related to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Damoh district police superintendent Shrutkirti Somvanshi told TNIE on Wednesday that two men were arrested from different places: Wasim Khan from Bhopal on Tuesday night, and Tanveer Qureshi from Damoh on Wednesday morning. Both men are aged between 35 and 40 years. While Tanveer is unemployed, police are probing the possibility of Wasim working for a Bhopal-headquartered regional news channel.

The two men have been accused of sharing offensive social media posts which drew parallels between the killing of Indian tourists in Pahalgam and the past lynching of Muslims for not raising Hindu religious slogans.

The posts came on the Damoh district police radar following specific inputs and continued social media monitoring by the cyber cell cops.

Subsequently a FIR was registered against the two men by police on behalf of the state government at the Damoh Kotwali police station on Tuesday late night, under BNS Sections 353(2), 196, 299 and 3(5) which deal with statements/false information which could incite enmity between religious groups, promoting enmity between different groups, outraging religious feelings and crime with a common intent, the SP-Damoh added.

The Damoh district police are now probing the prime origin of the somewhat similar social media post made by the two men on Tuesday after the Pahalgam attack, which killed 28 tourists, including an LIC branch manager from MP’s Indore.