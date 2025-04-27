Assam government announces crackdown on Aadhar cardholders who did not apply for NRC

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Sunday announced a crackdown on Aadhar cardholders who did not apply to get their names included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Talking to mediapersons during his panchayat poll campaign on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We will launch a major drive within the next two to four days against those who obtained Aadhar cards and are living in Assam but did not apply for the NRC.”

He said the state government has already stopped issuing Aadhaar cards to those who did not apply for the NRC. “However, before we took this step, many had obtained Aadhar cards in Assam without applying for the NRC,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government had prepared an action plan to detect and drive out the illegal immigrants who entered Assam over the past few years.