Bihar police initiates probe against RJD, CPI workers for sloganeering in favour of Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

PATNA: Police in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district have initiated a probe after activists of RJD and CPI chanted slogans in support of Pakistan during a candle march taken out against a terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar said that police swung into action after a video showing RJD and CPI workers chanting slogans in favour of Pakistan went viral on social media.

“I have directed the station house officer of Suryagarha to inquire into the matter and lodge a case,” Kumar said.

The Opposition parties took out a candle march at Suryagarha to express their anger against the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured.

The candle march was led by RJD’s district president Kali Charan Das. The video showed CPI leader Kailash Prasad alias Engineer shouting slogans in support of Pakistan, followed by other RJD and CPI workers.