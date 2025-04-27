Bihar police initiates probe against RJD, CPI workers for sloganeering in favour of Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

PATNA: Police in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district have initiated a probe after activists of RJD and CPI chanted slogans in support of Pakistan during a candle march taken out against a terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.
Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar said that police swung into action after a video showing RJD and CPI workers chanting slogans in favour of Pakistan went viral on social media.
“I have directed the station house officer of Suryagarha to inquire into the matter and lodge a case,” Kumar said.
The Opposition parties took out a candle march at Suryagarha to express their anger against the terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed and several others were injured.
The candle march was led by RJD’s district president Kali Charan Das. The video showed CPI leader Kailash Prasad alias Engineer shouting slogans in support of Pakistan, followed by other RJD and CPI workers.
The candle march was taken out on Saturday evening. However, the video of the incident went viral on Sunday.
On being contacted, RJD district president Das said that some over-enthusiastic supporters chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan instead of India.
“There was no malafide intention behind it. It was a human error,” he told this reporter over the phone on Sunday. Meanwhile, CPI has removed its leader Kailash Prasad alias Engineer from the party with immediate effect. The viral video attracted widespread condemnation.
Local residents demanded stern action against the CPI and RJD leaders who were involved in anti-national activities. “When the entire nation is seething with anger and the government has taken a strong exception to the incident, RJD and CPI workers are extending their support to Pakistan, which orchestrated the massacre of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir," they said.