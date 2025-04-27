Complete harvesting and clear fields within 48 hours: BSF tells Punjab farmers amid Indo-Pak tensions

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab farmers who have lands between the India-Pakistan border have been allegedly told to complete harvesting and clear their fields within 48 hours by Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Saturday.

This comes amid the tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed last week.

However, the local administration and BSF has denied issuing any such directive.

Village gurdwaras across Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka districts allegedly made announcements warning farmers to cut their wheat crops and store them within 48 hours.

Announcements were also made warning that the access gates to forward areas would soon be closed, potentially cutting off access to their lands indefinitely if the situation deteriorates further.

This directive comes at a time when the wheat harvesting is already delayed in some areas and most farmers have completed primary harvesting. Farmers are still yet to process wheat straw for cattle fodder, a year-round necessity for border communities.

The farmers have approximately 45,000 acres of land between the border fence in the Indian side and the zero line on the India-Pakistan international border in the 530-kilometre international border in the Punjab sector.