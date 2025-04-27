Complete harvesting and clear fields within 48 hours: BSF tells Punjab farmers amid Indo-Pak tensions

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab farmers who have lands between the India-Pakistan border have been allegedly told to complete harvesting and clear their fields within 48 hours by Border Security Force (BSF) officials on Saturday.
This comes amid the tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed last week.
However, the local administration and BSF has denied issuing any such directive.
Village gurdwaras across Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka districts allegedly made announcements warning farmers to cut their wheat crops and store them within 48 hours.
Announcements were also made warning that the access gates to forward areas would soon be closed, potentially cutting off access to their lands indefinitely if the situation deteriorates further.
This directive comes at a time when the wheat harvesting is already delayed in some areas and most farmers have completed primary harvesting. Farmers are still yet to process wheat straw for cattle fodder, a year-round necessity for border communities.
The farmers have approximately 45,000 acres of land between the border fence in the Indian side and the zero line on the India-Pakistan international border in the 530-kilometre international border in the Punjab sector.
Talking to TNIE, Surjit Singh Bhoora, vice president of Punjab Border Area Kisan Union, said, "The BSF officers have not given any directive in writing but told the farmers to clear the fields at the earliest by Monday evening."
The local officers (company commanders) called the meeting of the concerned farmers at various places and told them about the two-day deadline to harvest wheat, and warned them about closing the gates.
The farmers have also been told that they are allowed to carry more machines to the fields along the border to finish the work at the earliest.
"80 to 90 per cent of wheat harvesting is over, but it is challenging to harvest and collect the straw, which is later used as cattle fodder within such a short time frame of 48 hours,’’ he said.
"Harvesting wheat in two days is next to impossible. The sword of closing the gates is hanging over us, and there is uncertainty about when to sow the paddy in the coming days if tensions escalate," said Sarabjit Singh Kals of Kals village Tarantaran district.
Nasib Singh of Palha village Ferozepur district said, "The cattle feed is essential for a farmer and is used throughout the year, and the farmers should be allowed to go into their fields and work as long as the situation is peaceful.’’
Sources in the BSF said that this kind of directive has been verbally given to the farmers as part of increased security measures.
"We understand the concerns of our farmers,’’ said a BSF official on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, Sakshi Sawhney, said that no such announcements were made on behalf of the BSF.
She also said that it was a rumour that the BSF had directed the harvesting of the wheat beyond the barbed wire within two days in border villages.
"We urge the people to disregard such baseless rumors and verify information through official channels. The farmers are advised to clarify any such news with patwaris, tehsildars, or district administration officers”, she added.
"The farmers might have been misconstrued by some persons regarding the message following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the farmers have been just asked to complete their work before the intense heat wave,’’ said a senior BSF official.