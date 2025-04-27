Eight including seven faculty members booked for allegedly forcing students to offer Namaz in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Seven faculty members and a student leader have been booked for allegedly forcing students of Bilaspur-based Guru Ghasidas Central University to offer namaz (Islamic prayer) during the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp organised in the district.

The incident occurred on March 31 during the special camping program held in the Kota block from March 26 to April 1 this year.

A total of 159 students participated in various community service activities during the event. After their return, several students alleged that a program officer and a coordinator had forced them to offer namaz on the day of Eid (March 31).

As protests grew, the university formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations.

Some students also filed a complaint at the Koni police station in Bilaspur, demanding action against the program officer, coordinator, and other teachers involved. Some students claimed that after protesting against performing namaz, they were allegedly threatened with being denied certificates.

A police inquiry was initiated after students returning from the camp protested, and right-wing outfits also held demonstrations demanding action.