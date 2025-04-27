Families in Rajasthan with cross-border ties hit hard as India revokes visas for Pakistani citizens

JAIPUR: The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has intensified tensions between India and Pakistan, disrupting the lives of countless ordinary people. In response, the Indian government has taken a firm stance by cancelling the visas of Pakistani citizens and ordering them to return home.

This move has deeply impacted many Pakistani individuals and families, particularly those who had recently arrived in Rajasthan, the state sharing the longest border with Pakistan.

Among the worst-hit is the love story of two youths from Jaisalmer, which flourished in Pakistan two years ago, led to their marriage, but has now also fallen prey to the sudden orders from the government. After a love marriage in Pakistan in the year 2023, the two brides, Sachul and Karma Khatoon, have to return to Pakistan, just 13 days after coming to their in-laws' house in Jaisalmer.

While the mehndi on the brides' hands has yet to fade, orders have arrived for them to return to their parental homes in Pakistan, casting a shadow of sadness over their husbands' homes in Jaisalmer.