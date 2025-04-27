Five cubs born to African cheetahs at MP's Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: A week after the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in western Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district became the African cheetahs second home in India, the first home of the African cheetahs in the country – Kuno National Park (KNP) in MP’s Sheopur district was blessed with the birth of five cheetah cubs on Sunday.

The KNP reported on Sunday about a five-year-old South African cheetah, Nirva, giving birth to five cubs at her enclosure at the KNP.

Sharing the videos of the five newborns on social media platform X, the union minister for environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav wrote on Sunday evening, “In the lap of their mother Nirva -- the five-year-old brought from Mapesu Reserve in South African -- these cubs remind us of the beauty and resilience of nature. May they grow strong, swift and free, carrying on the legacy of their kind in India. Let us celebrate the hope and future they bring.”