Five Jharkhand migrant workers kidnapped in Niger, family members seek government intervention

RANCHI: Five migrant workers from Jharkhand have reportedly been kidnapped in the West African country of Niger. They had migrated to Niger to work for Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited Company in January 2024 and had not returned home since then. This incident is said to have occurred on Friday afternoon.

According to other migrant workers who had been working with the kidnapped individuals, a group of locals raided the camp and took away six people, including a local, at gunpoint after killing twelve security personnel deputed there by the government.

“My husband Sanjay Mahto had gone to Niger to work. The last time I received a call from him was at 10 am on Friday, after which his phone was switched off. We have been told by others working with him that he has been kidnapped,” said the wife of Sanjay Mahto. "I appeal to the government to make arrangements for his safe return," she added.

Damodar Kumar, the brother of Faljit Kumar Mahto, who had gone to Niger in January 2024, said, “Some bike-borne criminals came on April 25 and took them away. Since then, their phones have been switched off.” He appealed to the government to take steps to find them and ensure their safe return to India.