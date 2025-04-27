India, Taliban explore strengthening bilateral ties, investment opportunities

NEW DELHI: In a key diplomatic outreach, Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, met with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi,Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, to discuss bolstering bilateral ties, economic cooperation, and regional developments.
According to a readout issued by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi emphasised the importance of deepening diplomatic and economic relations with India. He highlighted current opportunities for Indian investment in Afghanistan and encouraged Indian companies to take advantage of a more conducive environment for trade and infrastructure development.
The readout also noted that Muttaqi called for the easing of visa processes, especially for Afghan businessmen, patients, and students, urging India to restore normal visa services to facilitate people-to-people ties.
In response, Anand Prakash reiterated India’s commitment to its long-standing relationship with the Afghan people. He expressed India's willingness to continue developmental cooperation, resume work on stalled infrastructure projects, and consider new investment opportunities, particularly in connectivity and public service sectors.
The Indian side acknowledged the importance of facilitating movement between the two countries and welcomed the idea of increasing exchanges, including official and business delegations.
The meeting concluded with both sides underscoring their mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, boosting trade and transit ties, and maintaining dialogue on regional stability.
While India does not formally recognize the Taliban regime, the meeting reflects New Delhi’s calibrated engagement strategy, focusing on practical cooperation and safeguarding its strategic and economic interests in the region.