India, Taliban explore strengthening bilateral ties, investment opportunities

NEW DELHI: In a key diplomatic outreach, Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, met with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi,Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, to discuss bolstering bilateral ties, economic cooperation, and regional developments.

According to a readout issued by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi emphasised the importance of deepening diplomatic and economic relations with India. He highlighted current opportunities for Indian investment in Afghanistan and encouraged Indian companies to take advantage of a more conducive environment for trade and infrastructure development.

The readout also noted that Muttaqi called for the easing of visa processes, especially for Afghan businessmen, patients, and students, urging India to restore normal visa services to facilitate people-to-people ties.