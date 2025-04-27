Jharkhand Minister donates four months’ salary to Pahalgam terror attack victims’ families

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has offered to donate his four months' salary to the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.
Ansari announced this through his post on X, saying Jammu and Kashmir is not only an attack on humanity, but they have attacked the soul of India and every Indian; this incident has shaken me deeply.
“The attack on tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is not only an attack on humanity but also on the soul of India and every Indian. This incident has shaken me deeply. I have decided that I will donate my four months' salary as tribute to the martyr families,” posted Irfan Ansari on his X handle.
"It is my duty to stand with the bereaved families in their grief …... the sacrifice of the martyrs is priceless…...my heart goes out to the families," he added.
Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.
Ifran Ansari, who is largely known for his controversial statements, had recently challenged the central government, saying that he will never allow the Wakf Board Act to be implemented in Jharkhand under any circumstances.
According to Ansari, the way the BJP's Modi government is unnecessarily harassing Muslims will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Ansari, during a public meeting on April 10, went on saying that, “The BJP is behaving like a demon with us as it wants to swallow our rights and privileges. I pray to God to turn these fools into humans.”
Ansari further added that the Modi government is hell bent on harassing Muslims on different pretexts - sometimes in the name of NRC, sometimes triple talaq, and sometimes in the name of Wakf Board Act; our rights and land are being snatched away. Despite being a Muslim, he often terms himself a ‘Hanuman’ of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.