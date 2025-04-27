Jharkhand Minister donates four months’ salary to Pahalgam terror attack victims’ families

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has offered to donate his four months' salary to the families of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

Ansari announced this through his post on X, saying Jammu and Kashmir is not only an attack on humanity, but they have attacked the soul of India and every Indian; this incident has shaken me deeply.

“The attack on tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is not only an attack on humanity but also on the soul of India and every Indian. This incident has shaken me deeply. I have decided that I will donate my four months' salary as tribute to the martyr families,” posted Irfan Ansari on his X handle.

"It is my duty to stand with the bereaved families in their grief …... the sacrifice of the martyrs is priceless…...my heart goes out to the families," he added.