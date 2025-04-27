Kashmir tourism stumbles after Pahalgam terror attack, but industry leaders remain hopeful

The association held a press conference on Saturday with their business associates, in which travel and tour operators from other parts of the country participated. It was a confidence-building measure.

Chaya, who is also the Founder and Chairman of The Mushtaq Hotel Group, said that the booming tourism in Kashmir was the result of joint efforts and years of hard work. “The confidence in the whole country had declined over the last 30 years. And now, once again, our credibility has taken a hit. On Saturday, all the people who work with us from across the country had come. Still, there are a good number of tourists in Kashmir… I will say that time is the best healer,” he added.

In 2024, about 29.5 lakh tourists visited the Valley, including 66,000 foreign nationals. The tourist season in Kashmir typically starts around March and lasts until August or September. During the season, the average monthly footfall is 2–3 lakh. As tourists are now calling off their plans to visit Kashmir, many hotels and restaurants, particularly in Pahalgam, have closed.

Despite the slump in the Union Territory following the incident, industry leaders—including hoteliers and tour operators in the Valley—are hopeful of a resurgence in business.

Rajiv Mehra, General Secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), said that while some cancellations are inevitable, with support from all stakeholders, tourism will surely bounce back.

“FAITH stands shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism and hospitality sector. We share in their pain and reaffirm our unwavering support. The resilience of the people of Kashmir has always inspired us. Today, more than ever, they need our solidarity, compassion, and encouragement,” said Mehra.

Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), also emphasized the need for unity in the tourism industry. “Kashmiris are certainly resilient. I think we just need to stand together to condemn the attack and support them in every way we can—by supporting tourism. We’ll have to work on making it a safe destination again,” she said.