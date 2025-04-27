Massive fire at ED office in Mumbai doused after 12 hours; files, equipment feared damaged

MUMBAI: A huge fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate's office building in south Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, though no one was hurt in the incident, officials said.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade official said the Level III (major) blaze at Kaiser-I-Hind building in Ballard Estate area was doused around 2:10pm after a sustained operation of 12 hours during which eight fire engines, six jetties, water tankers and other equipment were deployed.

The fire, which broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey building housing the ED office, raged for hours and was brought under control around 12.15 pm, when it was covered from all the sides.

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade told PTI that the fire was confined to the fourth floor and mezzanine floor of the building, but the presence of files and furniture intensified it.

Mumbai Fire Bridge upgraded the fire to Level III (major) at around 4.17 am.