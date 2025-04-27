Meghwal, Khattar emerge as frontrunners for BJP national president

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with fellow Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav, and Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as other potential candidates, including a woman, is emerging as a frontrunner for the BJP's top organisational position - the national president.

Meghwal, a former civil servant from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, was awarded the Best Parliamentarian in 2013. He currently serves as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, and also holds the Ministry of Law and Justice portfolio in the current Modi cabinet.

Considered one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted allies, Meghwal has strong ties to the RSS and significant support from the organisation.

An added advantage is his background as a member of the Dalit community, having been elected three times as MP from the SC-reserved Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, Meghwal is regarded as one of the BJP’s key floor managers during parliamentary sessions, particularly in handling challenges from the Opposition.

He has also played a pivotal role in passing crucial legislations, including the abrogation of Article 370.