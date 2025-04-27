Meghwal, Khattar emerge as frontrunners for BJP national president

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with fellow Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupender Yadav, and Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as other potential candidates, including a woman, is emerging as a frontrunner for the BJP's top organisational position - the national president.
Meghwal, a former civil servant from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, was awarded the Best Parliamentarian in 2013. He currently serves as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, and also holds the Ministry of Law and Justice portfolio in the current Modi cabinet.
Considered one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted allies, Meghwal has strong ties to the RSS and significant support from the organisation.
An added advantage is his background as a member of the Dalit community, having been elected three times as MP from the SC-reserved Lok Sabha constituency. Notably, Meghwal is regarded as one of the BJP’s key floor managers during parliamentary sessions, particularly in handling challenges from the Opposition.
He has also played a pivotal role in passing crucial legislations, including the abrogation of Article 370.
After Meghwal, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is being cited as the second most prominent contender, with a strong likelihood of emerging as the party’s most formidable and consensus candidate to succeed incumbent JP Nadda.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who previously served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh with numerous achievements to his credit, is also being considered as a top contender, alongside Meghwal, Khattar, and others.
Other names speculated for the party president’s post include Bhupender Yadav, a strong OBC face from the Yadav community, which holds significant electoral influence in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and Dharmendra Pradhan, both of whom are serving ministers in the Modi government.
Sources within the party said on Sunday that preparations for the organisational elections are progressing quietly, with the candidate for national president expected to be announced by the first or second week of May.
“Required organisational formalities in many states have been completed and process for making a consensus on a suitable candidate from a shortlist of 6-7 names, including a woman, is expected to be made by May first and second week,” said a senior BJP leader.
When asked by TNIE, a BJP source revealed that the woman leader being considered is Vanathi Srinivasan, an MLA from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and the national president of the BJP Women’s Front.
When asked about the name of the Andhra Pradesh BJP president being considered as a potential candidate, a senior BJP source said, “She has not been with the BJP for the past 15 years and being in the party as a primary member for the last 15 years is required as a point in the election for the party president for a candidate.”
Daggubati Purandeswari joined the BJP in 2014 from Congress and is currently heading the party as state president since 2023 after she joined the party.
“Therefore, her chances of being nominated as the party's consensus candidate are now seem not strong”, remarked the sources, adding the names of Vinod Tawde and Arun Singh.