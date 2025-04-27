Mysuru man shares how his brother, an Army officer, saved his family and over 35 people during Pahalgam attack

Amid the terror, Bhat’s brother remained composed, guiding 35-40 people through the difficult terrain and making sure they stayed as far from the line of fire as possible. “It was terrifying knowing no place is safe right now,” Bhat recalled. “Words cannot describe the terror and horror one feels in such a situation.”

For an agonizing hour, Bhat and his family, along with others, remained huddled in a narrow pit under trees, praying for their safety. “The worst part was there was no mobile network to quickly alert the police,” Bhat said. The gunfire continued for nearly 30 minutes, with the sound of helicopters signaling the arrival of help at around 3:40 pm. By 4:00 pm, Indian Army special forces reached the group and assured them that the area had been secured.

As Bhat and his family made their way to safety, the sight of the wounded being carried down the hill left a lasting impression. “We saw the people affected covered in blood, being carried down, and a range of emotions ran through us,” Bhat recalled. “It’s beyond words and expressions to describe the horrific act and the monsters who took the life of those innocent people.”

Bhat’s experience, while harrowing, ultimately ended in safety, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of his brother and the Indian Army. The family is now back home in Mysuru, deeply grateful for the support of the armed forces. “I want to express my gratitude to my brother and the entire Indian Army because of whom we are alive to narrate this incident,” Bhat said.