Mysuru man shares how his brother, an Army officer, saved his family and over 35 people during Pahalgam attack

Prasanna Kumar Bhat, a software engineer from Karnataka, shared a harrowing account on X of how he and his family narrowly escaped the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Along with around 35-40 others, Bhat was guided to safety by his brother, a senior Indian Army officer, as gunshots rang out and chaos unfolded in the picturesque Baisaran valley. The quick thinking and calm actions of the army officer saved their lives and those of others caught in the attack.
On the fateful day, Bhat and his family had decided to visit the popular Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, a decision that ultimately spared them from the chaos. They reached the valley around 1:30 pm, unaware of the terror that would soon engulf the area. Shortly after 2:00 pm, as the family was enjoying the picturesque surroundings, the first shots rang out. The sounds of gunfire quickly escalated, and panic swept through the area as tourists scrambled to find cover.
He described how his brother immediately recognized the gunfire as a terrorist attack and directed them to a mobile toilet as makeshift cover. With gunshots firing in bursts and confusion all around, his brother remained calm and quickly assessed the situation. As chaos unfolded, Bhat’s brother guided the group of tourists, including Bhat’s family, away from the shooting and towards safety.
Bhat explained that the Baisaran valley, being a fenced-in area, left few escape routes. As the crowd fled towards the entrance, where the terrorists were waiting, Bhat’s brother identified a narrow opening in the fence. With his guidance, they crawled through the gap and made their way to a muddy slope near a water stream, where they could hide from view and gain some temporary shelter.
Amid the terror, Bhat’s brother remained composed, guiding 35-40 people through the difficult terrain and making sure they stayed as far from the line of fire as possible. “It was terrifying knowing no place is safe right now,” Bhat recalled. “Words cannot describe the terror and horror one feels in such a situation.”
For an agonizing hour, Bhat and his family, along with others, remained huddled in a narrow pit under trees, praying for their safety. “The worst part was there was no mobile network to quickly alert the police,” Bhat said. The gunfire continued for nearly 30 minutes, with the sound of helicopters signaling the arrival of help at around 3:40 pm. By 4:00 pm, Indian Army special forces reached the group and assured them that the area had been secured.
As Bhat and his family made their way to safety, the sight of the wounded being carried down the hill left a lasting impression. “We saw the people affected covered in blood, being carried down, and a range of emotions ran through us,” Bhat recalled. “It’s beyond words and expressions to describe the horrific act and the monsters who took the life of those innocent people.”
Bhat’s experience, while harrowing, ultimately ended in safety, thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of his brother and the Indian Army. The family is now back home in Mysuru, deeply grateful for the support of the armed forces. “I want to express my gratitude to my brother and the entire Indian Army because of whom we are alive to narrate this incident,” Bhat said.