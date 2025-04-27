Narayan Rane opposes Shankaracharya's views on Centre's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty

MUMBAI: Former Union minister Narayan Rane on Sunday disagreed with Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's remarks questioning India's capacity to halt Indus river water flow and asserted security-related decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi post the Pahalgam attack must not be debated publicly.

Twenty-six persons were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22, following which the Centre took a host of measures to punish Pakistan, including keeping the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance.

"We do respect him, but the decision has been taken for security reasons. Nobody is bigger than the country," Rane said referring to the Shankaracharya's viral video message.

The spiritual leader had claimed India lacks infrastructure to divert or retain Indus water and asserted that building such facilities could take two decades.

In the video message, Saraswati dubbed the Centre's move on the treaty as "fooling people."