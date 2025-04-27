Punjab tutor held for abducting student; boy rescued from Darjeeling after over a month

HOSHIARPUR: A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted by his tutor about over a month ago, has been rescued by the police and the kidnapper arrested, officials said on Sunday.

Model Town SHO Sub-Inspector Gursahib Singh said the boy, a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, was currently living with his parents in a rented accommodation in Hoshiarpur.

Studying in Class 7, the boy used to take tuition from Bhupinder Singh (51), a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, daily between 3 pm and 7.30 pm.

According to the police, Bhupinder Singh somehow convinced the boy's parents to allow him to take the child to Shimla for two days.

However, after taking the boy with him on March 12, he blocked all contact numbers of the family and prevented the child from speaking to anyone.

The boy's parents searched for him on their own for around 18 days, but when they failed to trace the abductor and their child, they lodged an FIR.

The FIR was registered at the Model Town Police Station on April 2 under relevant provisions of the law that deal with the punishment for kidnapping or abducting someone with the intent to secretly confine them.

A hunt was launched for Bhupinder, who kept changing his location frequently to evade arrest.

Eventually, police located him at a hotel in West Bengal's Darjeeling and arrested him two days ago.

The boy was safely rescued. The police said the accused had taken the boy close to the Nepal border and there was a strong possibility that he could have crossed over into Nepal with the child.

The rescued boy has been produced before the Child Welfare Committee, while the accused was presented before a court, which remanded him in four-day police custody for further interrogation.

The police are investigating the motive behind the kidnapping.