Reschedule work hours to mitigate effect of extreme heatwaves: Labour Ministry to companies

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Labour & Employment has recommended the rescheduling of working hours in industries and companies across the country to avoid peak heat times. Providing emergency ice packs and other items to employees to prevent heat-related illnesses are among the recommendations.

An advisory in this connection was issued on Sunday by the Ministry to all the Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of States and Union Territories on the need to take urgent steps to safeguard workers or labourers from extreme heat wave conditions, said an official release.

“States and UTs have been advised to issue directives to employers, occupiers, industries, and construction companies to implement effective heat wave mitigation measures for workers,” the release said.

The other recommendations include easy access for workers to adequate drinking water, ventilation or cooling at worksites, shaded rest areas and regular health check-ups.