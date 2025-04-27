Reschedule work hours to mitigate effect of extreme heatwaves: Labour Ministry to companies

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Labour & Employment has recommended the rescheduling of working hours in industries and companies across the country to avoid peak heat times. Providing emergency ice packs and other items to employees to prevent heat-related illnesses are among the recommendations.
An advisory in this connection was issued on Sunday by the Ministry to all the Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of States and Union Territories on the need to take urgent steps to safeguard workers or labourers from extreme heat wave conditions, said an official release.
“States and UTs have been advised to issue directives to employers, occupiers, industries, and construction companies to implement effective heat wave mitigation measures for workers,” the release said.
The other recommendations include easy access for workers to adequate drinking water, ventilation or cooling at worksites, shaded rest areas and regular health check-ups.
It has advised special attention towards workers in factories, construction sites, brick kilns, and mines. It has also recommended adoption of slower work pace and two-person crews during extreme heat in underground mines where proper ventilation and flexible work schedules are crucial, it added.
Industries and companies have also been asked to disseminate information on heat protection among workers through awareness camps, posters and banners.
The hospitals and dispensaries under the Director General of Labour Welfare and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation have been instructed to set up dedicated desks for heat-stroke cases.
They have been asked to ensure availability of Oral Hydration Solution (ORS), ice packs and other necessary materials to handle heat-related illnesses.