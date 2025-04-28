1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC orders expeditious trial of 11 cases in Kanpur

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the expeditious trial of 11 cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in which chargesheets were filed post a reinvestigation.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked the special public prosecutors appointed in the case to enter appearance before the courts aside from measures for the cases' early disposal.

The bench underlined an "inordinate delay" in the matter and ordered the expeditious trial of the cases.

Advocate Ruchira Goel, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said a 40-year-old illegible FIR in a Kanpur anti-Sikh riots case was forwarded to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to re-trace its contents but the laboratory was yet to give a report.

The bench directed the CFSL to expedite the process and submit its report at the earliest.

Goel referred to the trial being underway with the examination of witnesses in a related case.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said some accused persons moved the high court and obtained a stay on the proceedings.

The top court was hearing a plea for the reopening of the killings of around 130 Sikhs in Kanpur during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.