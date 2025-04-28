Anti-drone system to block drug, weapon smuggling from Pakistan will be installed soon, says Punjab DGP Yadav

CHANDIGARH: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav today announced that testing of the anti-drone system has been completed, and installations will begin shortly along the second line of defence across the border state.

Yadav said that after successful trials of the Anti-Drone System along the Indo-Pak Border, the Punjab Government is set to install the advanced system by September or October this year to intercept drones smuggling drugs and weapons.

Yadav stated that the deployment will be carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Border Security Force (BSF). "We will intercept drones bringing drugs and weapons from Pakistan. Several meetings with MHA and BSF have already taken place,"he said.

He said that the proposal to establish 30 Exclusive NDPS Act Courts, with annual expenditure of Rs 22.8 crores, is also under active consideration of the state government.

Punjab Police has achieved a significant success on the legal front by attaining 89 percent conviction rate in the NDPS act cases since March 1 which is among highest in the country he said.

As per the information, from March 1 a total of 836 NDPS Act cases were decided across the state, of which, 744 cases resulted in convictions.

"Among these cases, as many as 144 drug kingpins were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years or more, demonstrating the seriousness of law enforcement and judicial processes in drug trafficking cases,"said Yadav.