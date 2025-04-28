Assam to act against Aadhaar holders out of NRC

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Sunday announced crackdown on Aadhaar card holders who did not apply to get their names included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Talking to the press while campaigning for the panchayat elections on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We will launch a major drive within next two to four days against those who obtained Aadhaar cards and are living in Assam but did not apply for the NRC.”

He said the state government has already stopped issuing Aadhaar cards to those who did not apply for the NRC. “However, before we took this step, many had obtained Aadhaar cards in Assam without applying for the NRC,” he added.

The chief minister also said that the state government had prepared an action plan to detect and drive out the illegal immigrants who entered Assam over the past few years.

In September last year, Sarma stated that four Assam districts had more Aadhaar card holders than the projected population. The four districts are Barpeta and Dhubri in lower Assam, and Morigaon and Nagaon in central Assam. Among these, Dhubri shares a border with Bangladesh.

“We found that 103.74% people were issued Aadhaar cards in Barpeta, 103.48% in Dhubri, 101.74% in Morigaon and 100.68% in Nagaon. Surely, suspected immigrants have managed to procure Aadhaar cards,” Sarma had said.