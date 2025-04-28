Buzz returns as tourists trickle in to Pahalgam

PAHALGAM: Resilience has triumphed over terror and fear as tourists have begun returning to Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 people in one of the deadliest terror attack on civilians in over three decades long militancy.

On Sunday, tourists in small groups arrived in Pahalgam, which earlier looked like a ghost town after Tuesday’s terror attack, and tourism-related activities sprung back to life. At the Lidder stream, tourists -- both domestic and foreigners -- leisurely clicked pictures and shot videos to take good memories back home.

A couple from Pune said they had been planning to visit Kashmir for the last few years and arrived in Srinagar on April 23, a day after the terror attack. “When we arrived in Srinagar, we were a bit apprehensive. But after our landing in Srinagar we did not confront any issue. In fact everybody from cab drivers, hoteliers, shikara walas to locals have been very helpful,” they said. “We will be in Pahalgam on Monday. It signifies that we feel safe and secure here.”

A group of 50 tourists from Maharashtra had arrived in Pahalgam on Saturday evening and spent a night at the picturesque place. “We are a group of 50 people comprising young, old and child. When we arrived here on April 22, people back home were worried and apprehensive. However, we told them we are safe as the locals are very cooperative and supportive and security forces are also around,” Dr Shubangni.