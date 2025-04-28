Buzz returns as tourists trickle in to Pahalgam

PAHALGAM: Resilience has triumphed over terror and fear as tourists have begun returning to Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists killed 26 people in one of the deadliest terror attack on civilians in over three decades long militancy.
On Sunday, tourists in small groups arrived in Pahalgam, which earlier looked like a ghost town after Tuesday’s terror attack, and tourism-related activities sprung back to life. At the Lidder stream, tourists -- both domestic and foreigners -- leisurely clicked pictures and shot videos to take good memories back home.
A couple from Pune said they had been planning to visit Kashmir for the last few years and arrived in Srinagar on April 23, a day after the terror attack. “When we arrived in Srinagar, we were a bit apprehensive. But after our landing in Srinagar we did not confront any issue. In fact everybody from cab drivers, hoteliers, shikara walas to locals have been very helpful,” they said. “We will be in Pahalgam on Monday. It signifies that we feel safe and secure here.”
A group of 50 tourists from Maharashtra had arrived in Pahalgam on Saturday evening and spent a night at the picturesque place. “We are a group of 50 people comprising young, old and child. When we arrived here on April 22, people back home were worried and apprehensive. However, we told them we are safe as the locals are very cooperative and supportive and security forces are also around,” Dr Shubangni.
Another group member, Triveni Taida, said, “Our being in Pahalgam means that we are not scared nor did we face any threat. Kashmir is a very picturesque and lovely place and the countrymen should visit this place. We have been overwhelmed by the hospitality of Kashmiris and we will act as their brand ambassadors and tell people back home to visit Kashmir,” she said.
A group of Croatian tourists was enjoying in Gulmarg. “Kashmir is picturesque. This is my 6th visit to Kashmir while it is the first visit of other group members. We did not face any security issue after arriving in Srinagar on April 24,” said Valtvo, a Croatian.
‘Locals very cooperative’
A tourist from Gurgaon Kunal Mahajan has come on his first visit to Kashmir with parents, wife and a children. “After landing in Srinagar, we never thought of cutting short our visit. We have so far visited Gulmarg, Sonamarg and other places in Srinagar,” he said. Mahajan said locals have made sure that they feel safe in Valley and it is because of their support that “we are moving around freely without any fear or threat”.