Class monitor stabbed for reprimanding fellow students over indiscipline in UP's Ambedkar Nagar

LUCKNOW: A disturbing incident of violence rocked a school in Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday, leaving a Class 10 student fighting for his life. The victim, who was also the class monitor, was brutally attacked by four of his classmates allegedly for reprimanding them for their indiscipline in the classroom.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the victim reported the misbehavior of some students to the teacher during a class session on April 26. The students were reprimanded, and seeking revenge, they planned and carried out the assault on the victim after school hours.

The attackers, armed with a kitchen knife, ambushed the victim outside the school premises, stabbing him multiple times. The victim managed to call his elder brother for help, but the attackers also assaulted him and vandalized their motorcycle. The group allegedly threatened to kill them if they reported the matter.

The police have lodged an FIR against four students of Class 10 under charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and other relevant charges. "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim had differences with the accused students, and the attack was a result of the victim's actions as class monitor," said Akbarpur SHO Sriniwas Pandey.

Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Keshav Kumar, has summoned the parents of both parties for a meeting and assured that further investigation is underway. The victim is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in critical condition.