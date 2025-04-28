Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis intensifies across Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Surat police on Monday found 85 of 136 detained Bangladeshis living in Gujarat and also seized bogus Aadhaar and election cards. Many have entered India through agents charging Rs 10,000– Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, Vadodara police continued their third day of action, grilling over 250 suspects in Navayard.

A special Crime Branch team has launched a parallel probe in Surat.

Simultaneously, illegal power connections were snapped in Ahmedabad’s Chandola Lake area — home to 143 Bangladeshis, now facing deportation. Adding to the sweep, 10 Bangladeshis were held in Morbi and 29 more in Bharuch, tightening the noose statewide.

Tightening the net, a West Bengal IB team landed in Surat on Monday to join forces with Central IB and interrogate suspects, sources confirmed. The move comes after massive combing operations by Surat City Police across Varachha, Pune, and Saroli areas in Zone 1, where over 1,000 individuals — including Bengali leaders — were screened.

During the sweep, 49 suspects were flagged — 10 from Varachha and 39 from Pune — based on document verification. However, after cross-checking with hometown records, all were released, even as the combing and search drive presses on.

Surat Rural SP Hitesh Joysar told the media, "So far, 245 suspected Bangladeshis have been detained and intensively interrogated by the Surat Rural Police. Of these, around 60 have been confirmed as Bangladeshi nationals. Deportation proceedings will be initiated after a thorough investigation." Police sources said.