Expelled Congress leader planned attack on party MP Pradyut Bordoloi, says Assam police

GUWAHATI: The police identified an expelled Congress leader as the key suspect in the case where the vehicles of Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi and two Congress leaders – MLA Sibamoni Bora and party spokesman Mohsin Khan were attacked on Sunday evening in Nagaon.

“We learnt that Imdadul Islam, who was expelled from Congress two days ago, had hatched the conspiracy. He had some people with him. We are trying to nab them. We will surely nab them soon,” Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, Swapnaneel Deka, told mediapersons on Monday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the heart of the incident was a Congress leader who took money from two people to sell one ticket for the upcoming panchayat elections.

Sarma asked Congress leaders in Delhi to control corruption within the party in Assam instead of playing the victim card and blaming the BJP.

Assam BJP minister Pijush Hazarika said the incident appeared to have arisen from personal disputes over financial dealings.