Farmer unions tell Centre they will boycott May 4 talks if Punjab govt representatives take part

CHANDIGARH: The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan not to invite representatives of the Punjab government to the proposed meeting between farmer unions and the Centre scheduled for May 4.
The farmer unions said that if representatives of the Punjab government are called for the meeting, they will be compelled to boycott the talks.
Both the farmers unions, who have been holding talks with the Centre on their demands, have written a letter to Chouhan saying they are of the firm view that the issues related to agriculture can only be resolved through talks for which they are always ready.
"Our last meeting was held in Chandigarh on March 19 in a very cordial atmosphere and it was decided that the next meeting will be held on May 4. But after that meeting, the Punjab government betrayed the trust of farmer leaders by arresting them and sending them to jail. The state government also used force to crush peaceful protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, insulting the farmers and hurting their self-respect," said the letter which was signed by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Abhimanyu Kohar and other farmer leaders.
"We request that no representatives of the Punjab government should take part in the proposed meeting on May 4. If the representatives of the state government take part in this meeting, then both the farmers unions will be compelled to abstain from the talks in accordance with justice and sentiments of farmers across the country. We further request the government to please clarify their stand in this regard to us by letter as soon as possible," added the letter.
In the March 19 meeting with the farmers, besides the Union ministers, the Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Food Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak were also present as the Punjab government had acted as a mediator.
The protesting farmers had been camping at the Shambhu (Shambhu-Ambala) and Khanauri (Sangrur-Jind) border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, when their march to Delhi was thwarted by security forces, until the Punjab Police evicted them on March 19.