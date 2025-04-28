Fate of pregnant Maryam, illegal settler Seema hangs in balance as UP speeds up deportation of Pakistanis

LUCKNOW: While the Uttar Pradesh Police claims that the deportation of Pakistani nationals is almost complete following the Pahalgam terror attack, the fate of individuals like Maryam in Bulandshahr and Seema Haider in Noida remains uncertain.

Maryam, a three-month pregnant Pakistani national, who got married to Amir of Khurja in Bulandshahr in July 2022, is finding it difficult to go back to her native land saying that she is now India’s daughter-in-law.

Maryam had come to Bulandshahr in February, 2025 on three-month tourist visa to spent time with husband after leading separate lives post-wedding for three years.

Maryam has requested the PM to allow her stay as she is three-month pregnant. “I was born a Pakistani but now I am an Indian bahu. I don’t want to go back. I want to live here as an Indian at heart,” says an emotional Maryam, 29, whiletalking to media persons.

Desperate to stay with her husband, Maryam says she has petitioned the President through the Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police, seeking a long-term visa in light of her pregnancy.