Five migrant workers from Jharkhand allegedly abducted in Niger; CM Soren urges EAM to step in

RANCHI: Five migrant workers from Jharkhand have reportedly been kidnapped in the West African country Niger. They had migrated to Niger to work for Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited Company in January 2024 and had not returned home since then.

This incident is said to have taken place on Friday afternoon.

Those who have been kidnapped include, Sanjay Mahato, Faljit Mahato, Raju Mahato, Chandrika Mahato of Dondlo Panchayat under Bagodar police station area of Giridih district and Uttam Mahato of Mundro Panchayat.

According to the other migrant workers have been working with these people, they informed that a group of locals raided the site camp and took away six people, including a local, along with them on gun point after killing twelve security personnel deputed there by the government.

“My husband Sanjay Mahto had gone to Niger to work. The last time I received a call from him was at 10 am on Friday, following which his phone is switched off. We have been told by others working with him that he has been kidnapped,” said wife of Sanjay Mahto. I appeal to the government to make arrangements for his safe homecoming, she added.