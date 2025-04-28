Five migrant workers from Jharkhand allegedly abducted in Niger; CM Soren urges EAM to step in

RANCHI: Five migrant workers from Jharkhand have reportedly been kidnapped in the West African country Niger. They had migrated to Niger to work for Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited Company in January 2024 and had not returned home since then.
This incident is said to have taken place on Friday afternoon.
Those who have been kidnapped include, Sanjay Mahato, Faljit Mahato, Raju Mahato, Chandrika Mahato of Dondlo Panchayat under Bagodar police station area of Giridih district and Uttam Mahato of Mundro Panchayat.
According to the other migrant workers have been working with these people, they informed that a group of locals raided the site camp and took away six people, including a local, along with them on gun point after killing twelve security personnel deputed there by the government.
“My husband Sanjay Mahto had gone to Niger to work. The last time I received a call from him was at 10 am on Friday, following which his phone is switched off. We have been told by others working with him that he has been kidnapped,” said wife of Sanjay Mahto. I appeal to the government to make arrangements for his safe homecoming, she added.
Damodar Kumar, brother of Faljit Kumar Mahto had gone to Nigeria in January 2024. “Some bike borne criminals came on April 25 and took them away, since then their mobiles are switched off,” said Damodar Mahto. We appeal the government to take initiatives to find them out and their safe return to India, he added.
Local social activist, Sikandar Ali, working for the cause of migrant workers, informed that all of them were working in Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited Company.
He has demanded the Central Government to intervene in the regard and so that they could be released immediately.
“We are writing to the central government, requesting them to intervene soon so that timely action could be taken in this regard so that they could be released as soon as possible,” said Sikandar Ali.
When the matter came into the notice of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he sought help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar.
“Honorable Union External Affairs Minister, respected Shri @DrSJaishankar ji is requested to please provide help to our migrant brothers from Jharkhand who have been kidnapped in Niger as per the information,” posted Soren on X.