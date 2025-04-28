Foolproof security measures underway for UG medical entrance exams

NEW DELHI: To ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming NEET-UG exam, which will be held at over 5,000 centres across the country, the Education Ministry has held multiple meetings with district magistrates and police superintendents to ensure the security of all exam-related materials, according to a source.

The medical entrance exam will take place in more than 550 cities on May 4.

Speaking to reporters at an event organized at the Constitution Club of India, where Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the book Scaling Mount UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Young IAS Officers authored by Sajjan Yadav, the source said, “A foolproof plan has been put in place. Magistrates and superintendents of police will ensure that all examination centres assess their preparedness. District-level teams will handle all logistics.”

Question papers and OMR sheets will be transported under complete police protection, and coaching centres will be closely monitored to prevent any malpractice.

The NEET-UG exam last year faced controversy with allegations of exam paper leaks.

Pradhan lauds NCERT

Earlier, after launching the book, Pradhan praised the role of NCERT books in disseminating knowledge, stating that most IAS aspirants who cleared the civil services exams had studied them.

When asked about the recent changes made to the Class VII social science textbooks of NCERT—specifically, the replacement of chapters on the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate with those covering Magadha, the Mauryas, and other Indian dynasties—the Minister said he would address the issue later.

The updated textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Part-I aligns with the National Education Policy 2020.