Heartbreak amid exodus: Separations on both sides

CHANDIGARH: The heart-wrenching stories of separation following the Pahalgam attack are not limited to the Indian side, similar narratives are emerging from across the border as well.

The ordeal is not confined to Indian women married to Pakistani nationals, who find themselves stranded at the Attari-Wagah Integrated Check-Post (ICP) due to immigration authorities denying them permission to leave the country. Several Pakistani women married to Indian nationals are also stuck in Pakistan.

Despite having valid documentation, they are not permitted to reunite with their husbands and families, as they hold Pakistani passports. Only children are being allowed to travel back as they possess Indian passports.

Dr Vikram Udasi from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon is waiting at the Attari border for the past two days to receive his wife, Priya, a Pakistani national who went back to visit her family. Their four-year-old child has an Indian passport.

“She has been on a long-term visa (LTV) for the past eight years, which will expire in 2026. When the Indian authorities announced the suspension of visa services on April 23, they stated that holders of No-Objection Return to India (NORI) certificates with long-term visas could return. She had only gone to meet her parents about 20 to 25 days ago. Now, the Pakistani authorities are not allowing her to return to India because she holds a Pakistani passport,” he explained.