High time India, Nepal PMs meet and resolve issues: Ex-PM Baburam Bhattarai

NEW DELHI: Baburam Bhattarai, the former Prime Minister of Nepal, said on Monday that it will be very difficult for Nepal to survive if India and Nepal do not share good relations. He emphasized that the Prime Ministers of the two countries should meet and resolve the existing issues.

“It is high time that the two PMs meet and resolve the problems left by history,” Bhattarai said while interacting with the media at the Press Club of India in New Delhi.

“If we have a good relationship with India, Nepal can progress,” he said and suggested following the path of dialogue, proposing the formation of a committee of eminent persons from both countries to review treaties and disputes.

He further stated that the relationship between the two countries should remain strong, regardless of changes in government.

When asked about Nepal's relations with China, he described China as Nepal's second neighbor, given that Nepal lies between India and China.

“Nepal has India on its three sides, and in the north is China, which has only two roads connecting the two countries,” said Bhattarai. As per the latest trade figures, India's trade with Nepal stands at 67 percent, compared to 13 percent with China.

In response to a question about recent pro-monarchy demonstrations, the former PM dismissed any significant support for the monarchy, stating that the demonstrations and protests were actually against the government of KP Sharma Oli.

He described it as resentment against the current government, not support for monarchy. However, he assured that democracy in Nepal would not be weakened.

Bhattarai plans to launch a political party aimed at strengthening democracy in the country.

Baburam Bhattarai is on a visit to India to participate in the convention of the Progressive Nepali Society Committee, India.

On Monday, he met India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. During the meeting, the two leaders held positive discussions on strengthening Nepal-India relations and taking development and economic cooperation to new heights, according to Bhattarai's secretariat.

Bhattarai also mentioned meeting leaders from BJP, Congress, and other political parties.