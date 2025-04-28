Jharkhand government school offers demo classes to attract students

RANCHI: In a first of its kind initiative taken by a government school in Jharkhand, Project Girls High School at Charhi in Hazaribagh is offering demo classes to attract students for those who have appeared in class 8 Board examination and will be promoted to class 9 once their results are out.

The initiative was taken after a sharp drop was seen in the number of students’ taking admission in class 9 due to a pre-conceived notion that education is not up to the mark in government schools.

The students are happy with the quality of education and all 48 girls, attending the classes, have made up their minds to get themselves enrolled in this school once their results are out.

Meanwhile, the teachers are visiting door to door to inform parents and students about the demo class being offered in their school asking them to first attend the class and take admission only if they are satisfied with the class.

They are also inviting parents to visit the school and have a look at the teaching and extra-curricular facilities available in the school and then take a decision.