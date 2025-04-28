Jharkhand government school offers demo classes to attract students

RANCHI: In a first of its kind initiative taken by a government school in Jharkhand, Project Girls High School at Charhi in Hazaribagh is offering demo classes to attract students for those who have appeared in class 8 Board examination and will be promoted to class 9 once their results are out.
The initiative was taken after a sharp drop was seen in the number of students’ taking admission in class 9 due to a pre-conceived notion that education is not up to the mark in government schools.
The students are happy with the quality of education and all 48 girls, attending the classes, have made up their minds to get themselves enrolled in this school once their results are out.
Meanwhile, the teachers are visiting door to door to inform parents and students about the demo class being offered in their school asking them to first attend the class and take admission only if they are satisfied with the class.
They are also inviting parents to visit the school and have a look at the teaching and extra-curricular facilities available in the school and then take a decision.
‘We are telling the parents that that if the education provided by the school is not good then do not get their wards enrolled in the school,” said Principal Anjani Kumari.
The initiative has become popular among the students as well as the parents, who are quite satisfied with the quality of education being provided in the school, resulting into a drastic rise in the students attending the demo class, she added.
“During the last session, there were only 19 students, but now we have a total of 48 students attending the demo classes regularly even before the start of the session,” said the principal.
She also informed that after the eighth board exams, students stay at home till their results are out. Demo classes have been arranged to make children use this time properly and make them aware of education, she said.
“Demo classes give children an opportunity to understand the school and the education being given in it, besides giving them prospects to understand the teachers and school properly so that they can take a decision on their own,” said the principal.
Mamta Kumari, the English teacher of the school informed that students are taught spoken English, general knowledge and social studies during the demo classes.
Music classes are being conducted to develop interest of the students towards education and to make studies easier, she said.
"The initiative will also help in decreasing the drop out rate as after class 8 board exams, many parents do not send their daughters to school due to ignorance or confusion. We are trying to convince them more and more enrolments come to our school,” said teacher Mamta Kumari.
One of the girls taking demo classes, Surbhi Rahul Barnwal, who was studying in a private school in Hazaribagh is also attending the demo classes and will take admission in this school in the new session.
“After looking at the teaching environment of this school, I have made up my mind that I will take admission in this school only,” said Surbhi.
Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay also lauded the initiative taken by the school administration.
“The efforts of the teachers should be appreciated. This can also help in reducing the dropout rate in the region. Such initiative could also be started in other schools also,” said Nancy Sahay.