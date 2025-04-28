Jharkhand Minister sparks controversy over alleged fake degree, Pakistani links

RANCHI: Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan, who had hit the headlines recently for his 'Sharia over Constitution' remark, has landed into controversy once again for obtaining a PhD degree from a fake university and his alleged links to Pakistan-based networks.
BJP alleged that the institution -- “Bharat Virtual Open Educational University,” which has conferred PhD degree to Hasan, has no legal status to confer degrees.
Sharing photographs on X on April 26, Hasan said, “Today, at the convocation ceremony of Bharat Virtual Open Education University, I was awarded an honorary doctorate (PhD) for my work in the social sector. This is a proud moment for me, my family and the people of my area.”
According to state BJP spokesperson Ajay Shah, this institution is run by some people from the Muslim community and has no legal existence.
Shah also claimed that this fake university shows its affiliation with "Central Christian University, Africa." After a thorough investigation it was revealed that the Chancellor of this university, Dr. Usman, was awarded the title of Professor by an institution in Islamabad, Pakistan, he said.
Based on this revelation, Shah made a serious allegation that the entire network of the degree of Minister Hafizul Ansari appears to be linked to Pakistan.
“Minister Hafizul Ansari obtained his PhD from a bogus institution called the “Bharat Virtual Open Educational University,” which has no legal status to confer degrees,” said Shah.
Citing Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, Shah asserted that the university is not recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Government of India, or the Jharkhand government.
According to Shah, Ansari resorted to acquiring the degree after failing to qualify through recognised Indian universities. He described the alleged university as a “paper institution” run by individuals promoting Sharia law, with no official standing under Indian law.
He demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged Pakistan connection to uncover the full extent of any wrongdoing and ensure strict legal action if violations are found.
Hafizul Ansari, a senior leader in Jharkhand’s ruling coalition from Santhal Pargana, currently holds a key ministerial portfolio. Known for his influence among minority communities, Ansari has often been in the spotlight for his outspoken views on socio-religious issues.
Earlier, talking to a News Channel, Hafizul Hasan had said, “For me, Sharia is more important. We keep the Quran in our chest and the Constitution in our hands... Muslims Walk with Quran in their chest, and the Constitution in their hands. Okay! so we will first hold the Sharia and then the Constitution.”
Later, he issued a warning that Muslims could take to the streets and “resort to violence" if provoked,” making a veiled reference to the amended Waqf Act.
In a video clip Hasan could be seen warning using the phrase “maar kaat hoga" to emphasise the potential unrest, saying, “Muslims are showing patience, but if disturbed, we will take to the streets, and violence will erupt — there will be chaos.’