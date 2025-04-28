Jharkhand Minister sparks controversy over alleged fake degree, Pakistani links

RANCHI: Minority Affairs Minister Hafizul Hasan, who had hit the headlines recently for his 'Sharia over Constitution' remark, has landed into controversy once again for obtaining a PhD degree from a fake university and his alleged links to Pakistan-based networks.

BJP alleged that the institution -- “Bharat Virtual Open Educational University,” which has conferred PhD degree to Hasan, has no legal status to confer degrees.

Sharing photographs on X on April 26, Hasan said, “Today, at the convocation ceremony of Bharat Virtual Open Education University, I was awarded an honorary doctorate (PhD) for my work in the social sector. This is a proud moment for me, my family and the people of my area.”

According to state BJP spokesperson Ajay Shah, this institution is run by some people from the Muslim community and has no legal existence.

Shah also claimed that this fake university shows its affiliation with "Central Christian University, Africa." After a thorough investigation it was revealed that the Chancellor of this university, Dr. Usman, was awarded the title of Professor by an institution in Islamabad, Pakistan, he said.

Based on this revelation, Shah made a serious allegation that the entire network of the degree of Minister Hafizul Ansari appears to be linked to Pakistan.

“Minister Hafizul Ansari obtained his PhD from a bogus institution called the “Bharat Virtual Open Educational University,” which has no legal status to confer degrees,” said Shah.

Citing Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, Shah asserted that the university is not recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Government of India, or the Jharkhand government.