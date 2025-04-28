Kannagi-Murugesan honour killings: SC rejects convicts' appeals challenging life sentences

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeals filed by the convicts in the infamous 2003 Tamil Nadu honour killings of an intercaste couple Kannagi and Murugesan, agreeing with the Madras High Court's 2022 decision that upheld life sentences for nine convicts and acquitted two others.

The apex court, in its judgement, also upheld the HC's commutation of the death penalty of Kannagi's brother Marudupandian to life imprisonment.

"There is no merit in the appeals filed by eight of the convicts challenging their life sentences," said a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and including Justice PK Mishra, in its order on Monday.

Rejecting the contentions of the convicts, the top court refused to interfere with the HC judgement.

"We see no reason to interfere with the impugned judgment of the Madras High Court, and these appeals are, accordingly, dismissed. All those appellants, who are on bail, are directed to surrender within two weeks from today to undergo their remaining sentence," the bench said.

Challenging the HC's verdict, the convicts moved the apex court seeking acquittal in the case.

The apex court, delving into the case, also looked into the aspect of victims' welfare and compensation in the case, directing the state to pay Rs 5 lakh to the families of the victims.

"We are also of the opinion that victim compensation here is warranted. We thus award compensation of Rs 5,00,000 to Prosecution Witness PW-1 (Samikannu-father of Murugesan) and PW-49 (Chinnapillai - step-mother of Murugesan) jointly, or to the nearest of their kin. This compensation is liable to be paid by the state of Tamil Nadu to these persons. We further clarify that this compensation would be in addition to the amount awarded or directed to be paid as compensation by the Sessions Court and High Court," the court said.