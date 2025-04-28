Kharge slams PM Modi for skipping all party meet on Pahalgam as Cong launches 'Save Constitution' in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to attend the all-party meeting convened after the Pahalgam attack last week.

Kharge was in Jaipur on Monday to launch the 'Save Constitution' campaign of the Congress in Rajasthan with a massive public rally in the Rajasthan capital. As part of the campaign, Congress workers will go door-to-door—first at the district level, followed by the assembly and booth levels—to raise awareness among citizens about what the party alleges are the BJP government's attempts to undermine the Constitution.

During his address at the Congress meeting, Kharge asserted, “It is the misfortune of the country that when the nation's self-respect was hurt, the Prime Minister was busy delivering an election speech in Bihar," Kharge said.

"Leaders of all parties attended the all-party meeting, but it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Modi did not. Was Bihar too far? The Prime Minister should have come to the all-party meeting and explained the government's plan," he said.

Kharge also criticised the BJP over a recent controversy in Rajasthan involving the washing of a temple with Gangajal after Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie's visit in Alwar.