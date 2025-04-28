Pakistan nationals arrested in Chhattisgarh for illegally obtaining voter IDs with false information

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police in Raigarh arrested two Pakistani citizens, Iftekhar Sheikh (29) and Armish Sheikh (25), who allegedly acquired Indian voter IDs by providing false information.

The district police said the siblings were staying in the Kodatarai area of Raigarh district, about 230 km east of Raipur.

“The father of both Yakub Sheikh is Indian and stays in Raigarh. He married a Pakistan woman who died during the Covid-19 pandemic. The birthplace of brother-sister is Pakistan though they were brought up including schooling in India. As they were born in the neighbouring country, they got their nationality from Pakistan. Both are here on valid Long Term Visa (LTV) and presently they can’t be deported. But they furnished wrong information and procured Indian voter ID cards following which the case was registered against both. Further probe is on”, Akash Markam, additional SP (Raigarh) told this newspaper.

The situation came to light when the Raigarh police launched a drive to ensure no Pakistani nationals were staying illegally in the district. They received information about the two suspected foreigners residing in Kodatarai at the house of a local inhabitant, Yakub Sheikh (their father).

“Both Pakistani nationals were traced during the intensive verification campaign underway”, said Jutemill police station incharge Prashant Rao in Raigarh.