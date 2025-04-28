PM to visit Bihar again on May 4, set to inaugurate 'Khelo India Youth Games' 2025

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Bihar again on May 4, for the second time within 10 days. This time, he is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Khelo India Youth Games 2025’ at the Patliputra Complex in the state capital.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday reviewed preparations for the mega sports event, which the state is hosting for the first time. On the occasion, Bihar State Sports Authority Director General S Raveendran handed over to Nitish certificates from the Genese Book of World Records for two events held in Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi had last visited Madhubani on April 24 to participate in an event on National Panchayati Raj Day, where he gave a stern warning to terrorists following the killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. During that event, CM Nitish requested the PM to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games, also sending a formal request to the PMO. PM Modi later accepted the request and gave his consent.

BJP, a major ally of the ruling NDA, is trying to turn the May 4 event into a mega show ahead of the assembly elections slated for October-November. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that apart from the sports event, the PM will inaugurate several development projects during his one-day visit.

BJP is heavily relying on PM Modi’s popularity for the upcoming elections, especially after the death of former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, leaving the party without a clear CM face. “It’s because of this, BJP has decided to contest the upcoming assembly election under Nitish’s leadership,” said political analyst Pramod Kumar.